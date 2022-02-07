MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $303,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,144. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

