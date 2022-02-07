Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

