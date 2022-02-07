Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,779 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $2,579,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

