Mackay Shields LLC Sells 135,698 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,698 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

