Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

