Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $335.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

