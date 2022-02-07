Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

