Macatawa Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MCBC opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.76. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 35.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

