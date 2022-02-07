LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €889.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($998.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €817.09 ($918.08).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €706.10 ($793.37) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($292.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €709.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €680.05.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

