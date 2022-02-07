Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $100,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lufax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Lufax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Lufax by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

