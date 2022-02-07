LuaSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $157,953.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $5.52 million and $157,953.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109674 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,131,788 coins and its circulating supply is 141,098,969 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

