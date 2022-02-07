Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 35,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,700,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $597.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.