Loop Capital Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 41,974 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Dynatrace by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.