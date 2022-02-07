London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,130 ($122.75).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($134.44) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.62) to GBX 9,300 ($125.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($119.52) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($147.89) to GBX 9,500 ($127.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,959 ($120.45) to GBX 9,050 ($121.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.27) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,321.05). Also, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($89.81) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($449,045.44).

Shares of LON LSEG traded up GBX 40 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,184 ($96.59). 160,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,022.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,395.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £40.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,502 ($87.42) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($134.58).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

