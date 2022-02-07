Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) will post $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $860,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690,000.00 to $1.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.37 million, with estimates ranging from $4.14 million to $12.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Local Bounti stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSE LOCL opened at $5.25 on Monday. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

