LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.