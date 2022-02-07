Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Liquidia news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

