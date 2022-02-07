Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.75.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at C$40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$33.19 and a 12-month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.