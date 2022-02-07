Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Level One Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $309.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 29.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,835,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

