Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $367.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.19 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

