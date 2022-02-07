Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 119,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBND opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

