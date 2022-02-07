Leuthold Group LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.