Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.66. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

