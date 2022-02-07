Leuthold Group LLC Has $27.13 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

