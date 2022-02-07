Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-$1.03 EPS.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.64. 5,491,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,723. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $330,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

