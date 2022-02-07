Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-$1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,491,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

