Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,233 shares during the quarter. iShares US Utilities ETF makes up 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.66. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $88.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

