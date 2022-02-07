Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. 1,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

