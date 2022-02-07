Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3,537.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280,799 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $113.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,760. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

