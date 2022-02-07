Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $93.77. 69,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.