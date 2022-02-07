Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $46.75 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $424.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Lawson Products Company Profile
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
