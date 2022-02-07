Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $46.75 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $424.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

