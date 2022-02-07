Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

