Landshare Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Landshare has a market cap of $4.13 million and $170,205.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00005536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00108848 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,796,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,683,124 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.