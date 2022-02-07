Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 406,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

