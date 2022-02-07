Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 43.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 27.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.20 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

