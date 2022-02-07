Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Garmin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.44. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

