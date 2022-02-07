Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $105,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,696. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.