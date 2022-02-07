Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.53. 30,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

