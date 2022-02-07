KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KL Acquisition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 655,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KL Acquisition by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KLAQ opened at $9.72 on Monday. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.