Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $522,691.76 and approximately $250,537.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.69 or 0.07179390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.94 or 0.99769123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006645 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

