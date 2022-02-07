Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $166.22. 14,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

