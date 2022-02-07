Kennametal Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.29. 863,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $274,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.