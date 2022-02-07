Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

KRNY opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $268,490. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kearny Financial by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 235.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

