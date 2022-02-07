K3 Capital Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:K3C opened at GBX 335.42 ($4.51) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £245.53 million and a P/E ratio of 45.20. K3 Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 237 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 535 ($7.19).

In related news, insider Stuart Lees acquired 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.88 ($40,333.26). Also, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($41,005.65). In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.57) price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Monday. decreased their target price on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.08) to GBX 414 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

