Jump Financial LLC Invests $277,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $221.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.52.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

