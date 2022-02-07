Jump Financial LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

CVX stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.