Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
