Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,909 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after buying an additional 101,396 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Yelp stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

