JTC’s (JTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.71) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday.

Get JTC alerts:

LON:JTC opened at GBX 761 ($10.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 848.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 785.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. JTC has a 1-year low of GBX 588 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 957.27 ($12.87).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.