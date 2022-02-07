JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) by 8,153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,005,000.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

